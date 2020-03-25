Prince Charles Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 71-year-old is now in isolation at his home in Scotland, Clarence House has confirmed in a statement.

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested for the virus, but the results have returned negative.

She is now also in home isolation.

"He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual," the statement from Clarence House read.

"It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks."

Prince Charles attended a number of public events in recent weeks. On March 10 he met with the Prince of Monaco who has since also tested positive for the virus.

It's believed his last public engagement was on March 12 where he attended an event helping raise funds for the Australian bushfires.

He also met with the Queen on the same day.

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said "Her Majesty the Queen remains in good health.

"The Queen last saw the Prince of Wales briefly after the investiture on the morning of 12th March and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare."

More to come.