'I Still Call Australia Home': Isolated Aussies Sing Together From Their Balconies

After a stressful week brought on by the coronavirus outbreak, Australians have lifted each other's spirits, jamming out to an iconic national song from their balconies in Sydney.

From job losses to social distancing, it's been a tough week for Australians.

But heartwarming video footage has emerged of Australians joining together in song, and it's worlds away from the brutal stockpiling and selfishness the country has seen during the pandemic.

The touching moment, which was shared to Reddit, occurred on Tuesday at 8 pm in an apartment block in inner-city Sydney.

Dozens of residents are seen singing along to what many consider a second national anthem --- Peter Allen's 'I Still Call Australia Home'.

I've been to cities that never close down.

From New York to Rio and Old London Town.

But no matter how far or how wide I roam.

I still call Australia home

Towards the end of the video, the apartment complex erupts into loud cheering as a group of residents yell out "Aussie, Aussie, Aussie! Oi, Oi Oi!"

The Sydney sing-along has been praised by many online, who said it embodied the Aussie spirit of mateship and braving trying times with positivity.

"Beautiful. This made me cry," one person wrote.

"That gave me goosebumps," another added.

'Thank you for sharing. First time this week I have cried happy-tears instead of stress-tears,' a third person wrote.

The patriotic scene was reminiscent of viral footage of Italians singing national songs from their balconies while undergoing lockdown.

In Spain, hundreds of people across the country also took part in an organised applause to thank health care workers, who are on the front line battling the outbreak.

