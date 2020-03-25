Woolworths Cuts Opening Hours Of 41 Stores To Focus On Home Delivery

Woolworths has slashed the opening hours of 41 stores across the country so it can boost its home delivery services.

The supermarket giant has named the stores across the country that will only be open between 11am and 6pm from Thursday.

READ THE FULL LIST OF AFFECTED STORES BELOW

Woolworths said the stores will use the additional hours closed to focus on meeting the increased demand for 'Priority Assistance' deliveries.

'Priority Assistance' home deliveries were introduced last week to help the elderly, people with disability, those with compromised immunity and people in mandatory isolation.

Brad Banducci, Woolworths Group CEO, said the supermarket's focus was helping the community's most vulnerable during this challenging time.

"To help support getting basic food and essentials to those that need it most, our teams have been doing everything they can to scale up online and home deliveries to the elderly, people with disabilities or those in mandatory self-isolation," he said.

Woolworths has also committed additional support to hunger relief charities OzHarvest, FoodBank and Fareshare. It also delivered more than 75,000 toilet rolls to Meals on Wheels distribution to the elderly.

“We hope our additional long-term support will help them with any gaps they are facing as they continue to help those most in need in the community," Banducci said.

Stores will also continue to operate dedicated hours for the elderly and those with a disability.

Coronavirus READ MORE Coles Introduces Dedicated Shopping Hours For Health Care Workers And Emergency Services Coles is introducing dedicated shopping hours for health care workers and emergency services personnel who are working endlessly to protect the community from the coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus READ MORE Woolworths Installs Protective Screens At Checkouts Woolworths is updating its cash registers to better protect staff and customers during the coronavirus outbreak.

Woolworths Stores With Shorter Opening Hours

Queensland

Chermside Marketplace

Victoria Point

Inala

Jimboomba

Habourtown

Drayton Supermarket

Caloundra

Cleveland

Coorparoo

Nundah

New South Wales

Warabrook

Raymond Terrace Central

Norwest - Circa Shopping Centre

Burwood Plaza

Gosford

Shellharbour Stocklands

Cecil Hills

Spring Farm

Tweed City

Victoria

The Avenue

Oakleigh

Newcomb

Bundoora

Epping

Pakenham (Lakeside South)

Rosebud Central

Fountain Gate

Plenty Valley

Burwood East

Australian Capital Territory

Tuggeranong Hyperdome

South Australia

Findon

Tea Tree Plaza

Seaford

Hallett Cove

Blakes Crossing

Western Australia

Stirling Central

Midland Centrepoint

Ballajura Central

Maddington

Harvest Lakes

Northern Territory