Woolworths Cuts Opening Hours Of 41 Stores To Focus On Home Delivery

2020-03-25T03:31:14+00:00

Woolworths has slashed the opening hours of 41 stores across the country so it can boost its home delivery services.

The supermarket giant has named the stores across the country that will only be open between 11am and 6pm from Thursday.

Woolworths said the stores will use the additional hours closed to focus on meeting the increased demand for 'Priority Assistance' deliveries.

'Priority Assistance' home deliveries were introduced last week to help the elderly, people with disability, those with compromised immunity and people in mandatory isolation.

Woolworths will be reducing trading hours at 41 stores to 11am-6pm. Image: Getty

Brad Banducci, Woolworths Group CEO, said the supermarket's focus was helping the community's most vulnerable during this challenging time.

"To help support getting basic food and essentials to those that need it most, our teams have been doing everything they can to scale up online and home deliveries to the elderly, people with disabilities or those in mandatory self-isolation," he said.

Woolworths still has dedicated hours for the elderly and those with disabilities. Image: AAP

Woolworths has also committed additional support to hunger relief charities OzHarvest, FoodBank and Fareshare. It also delivered more than 75,000 toilet rolls to Meals on Wheels distribution to the elderly.

“We hope our additional long-term support will help them with any gaps they are facing as they continue to help those most in need in the community," Banducci said.

Stores will also continue to operate dedicated hours for the elderly and those with a disability.

Coles Introduces Dedicated Shopping Hours For Health Care Workers And Emergency Services

Coles is introducing dedicated shopping hours for health care workers and emergency services personnel who are working endlessly to protect the community from the coronavirus outbreak.

Woolworths Installs Protective Screens At Checkouts

Woolworths is updating its cash registers to better protect staff and customers during the coronavirus outbreak.

Woolworths Stores With Shorter Opening Hours

Queensland

  • Chermside Marketplace
  • Victoria Point
  • Inala
  • Jimboomba
  • Habourtown
  • Drayton Supermarket
  • Caloundra
  • Cleveland
  • Coorparoo
  • Nundah

New South Wales

  • Warabrook
  • Raymond Terrace Central
  • Norwest - Circa Shopping Centre
  • Burwood Plaza
  • Gosford
  • Shellharbour Stocklands
  • Cecil Hills
  • Spring Farm
  • Tweed City
  • Victoria
  • The Avenue
  • Oakleigh
  • Newcomb
  • Bundoora
  • Epping
  • Pakenham (Lakeside South)
  • Rosebud Central
  • Fountain Gate
  • Plenty Valley
  • Burwood East

Australian Capital Territory

  • Tuggeranong Hyperdome

South Australia

  • Findon
  • Tea Tree Plaza
  • Seaford
  • Hallett Cove
  • Blakes Crossing

Western Australia

  • Stirling Central
  • Midland Centrepoint
  • Ballajura Central
  • Maddington
  • Harvest Lakes

Northern Territory

  • Casuarinia
