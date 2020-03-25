Woolworths Cuts Opening Hours Of 41 Stores To Focus On Home Delivery
Woolworths has slashed the opening hours of 41 stores across the country so it can boost its home delivery services.
The supermarket giant has named the stores across the country that will only be open between 11am and 6pm from Thursday.
READ THE FULL LIST OF AFFECTED STORES BELOW
Woolworths said the stores will use the additional hours closed to focus on meeting the increased demand for 'Priority Assistance' deliveries.
'Priority Assistance' home deliveries were introduced last week to help the elderly, people with disability, those with compromised immunity and people in mandatory isolation.
Brad Banducci, Woolworths Group CEO, said the supermarket's focus was helping the community's most vulnerable during this challenging time.
"To help support getting basic food and essentials to those that need it most, our teams have been doing everything they can to scale up online and home deliveries to the elderly, people with disabilities or those in mandatory self-isolation," he said.
Woolworths has also committed additional support to hunger relief charities OzHarvest, FoodBank and Fareshare. It also delivered more than 75,000 toilet rolls to Meals on Wheels distribution to the elderly.
“We hope our additional long-term support will help them with any gaps they are facing as they continue to help those most in need in the community," Banducci said.
Stores will also continue to operate dedicated hours for the elderly and those with a disability.
Woolworths Stores With Shorter Opening Hours
Queensland
- Chermside Marketplace
- Victoria Point
- Inala
- Jimboomba
- Habourtown
- Drayton Supermarket
- Caloundra
- Cleveland
- Coorparoo
- Nundah
New South Wales
- Warabrook
- Raymond Terrace Central
- Norwest - Circa Shopping Centre
- Burwood Plaza
- Gosford
- Shellharbour Stocklands
- Cecil Hills
- Spring Farm
- Tweed City
- Victoria
- The Avenue
- Oakleigh
- Newcomb
- Bundoora
- Epping
- Pakenham (Lakeside South)
- Rosebud Central
- Fountain Gate
- Plenty Valley
- Burwood East
Australian Capital Territory
- Tuggeranong Hyperdome
South Australia
- Findon
- Tea Tree Plaza
- Seaford
- Hallett Cove
- Blakes Crossing
Western Australia
- Stirling Central
- Midland Centrepoint
- Ballajura Central
- Maddington
- Harvest Lakes
Northern Territory
- Casuarinia