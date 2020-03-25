Flight Centre To Stand Down 3,800 Workers As Travel Bans Cripple Industry

Flight Centre has announced it will temporarily stand down 3,800 Australian workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Flight Centre said on Thursday it would be cutting close to 6,000 support and sales roles globally, either temporarily or permanently.

It said the job losses were due to the lack of demand after the Australian government imposed a travel ban to prevent the contagion of coronavirus.

"At present, due to government limitations, we are temporarily unable to operate in a normal manner. This has led to the stoppage of the vast proportion of work previously carried out by our employees," Flight Centre says on its website.

Coronavirus READ MORE Virgin Slashes Flights By 90 Percent, Thousands Of Workers Stood Down Thousands of workers will be stood down for two months, as Virgin Australia cuts its domestic capacity by 90 percent.

"We have made the difficult decision to stand down a considerable portion of our workforce for an indefinite period of time."

"The business will also gradually over the coming months move to close just under 30% of our stores nationwide across several of the Flight Centre Travel Group brands."

The travel industry has crippled under government restrictions.

Virgin Australia, Qantas and Jetstar have all halted international flights. While TigerAir has been suspended indefinitely.

Virgin announced on Wednesday it would cut its domestic capacity by 90 percent, standing down 8,000 of its 10,000 workers temporarily.

Two-thirds of Qantas employees have also been temporarily stood down. The move will impact 20,000 of the airline's employees.

More to come.