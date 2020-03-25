Harsh 30-Minute Time Limit On Haircuts Lifted In Government Backflip

The national cabinet has lifted its 30-minute time restriction on hairdressers and barbers, effective immediately, and will provide exemptions on the number of attendees allowed at funerals ‘in hardship cases’.

Premiers and Chief Ministers made the decision at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday night, according to a statement released by Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday.

“Following the receipt of feedback on the practical implementation of measures announced regarding barbers and hairdressers it was agreed by Premiers and Chief Ministers at National Cabinet last night that the instruction regarding 30 minutes per patron will be lifted (effective immediately),” the statement said.

Instead, it said service providers must strictly observe rules around maintaining four square metres per person and minimising personal contact.

The statement said cabinet also decided states and territories can provide exemptions on limiting the number of attendees at funerals to 10, but only “at the margins”.

The rules for hairdressers, barbers and funerals were part of a suite of restrictions announced by the PM this week to promote ‘social distancing’ and curb the spread of COVID019. These kicked in a midnight.

But hairdressers expressed concerns it was not only an insufficient time frame to conduct their services, but also a contradictory health risk.

On Wednesday, Australian Hairdressing Council CEO Sandy Chong said the decision was “outrageous” and left workers and the public exposed to the virus.

She called on the cabinet to reverse the decision and close hairdressing and barbering services.