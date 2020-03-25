Sydney Trains Releases Plan To Stay On Track During Pandemic

Sydney trains will continue to operate but commuters are advised to consider options like working from home to reduce passenger numbers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Transport for NSW Secretary Rodd Staples said his agency is committed to maintaining vital services to support customers and staff, including essential health and emergency services.

“It is clearly not business as usual at the moment but we know our network remains a critical part in keeping essential services running,” Mr Staples said.

“While we support Government advice to avoid non-essential travel it is clear we must ensure our network remains safe and viable for the efforts going into containing Coronavirus.”

“A key part of our role is ensuring goods and services are able to get to where they are needed most, including supermarkets. The team is continuing to work closely with the freight industry to ensure we don’t see any barriers emerge in critical supply chains, across roads, ports and rail.”

Transport for NSW has increased cleaning right across the network and ramped up public messaging about personal hygiene right across the network.

Mr Staples said there has been a state-wide decline in public transport of around 40-45 per cent in the past two weeks.

Transport for NSW Coronavirus Taskforce Director Mark Hutchings said additional measures have been implemented to ensure the safety on long distance runs.

“This week NSW TrainLink regional rail and coach customers will be booked in a way to maximise social-distancing where possible,” Mr Staples said.

Transport for NSW said staff will also be cared for.

“We are also placing a great deal of effort to ensure our frontline workers are being supported and are as safe as possible. I am proud of the work they are doing.”