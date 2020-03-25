Advertisement
Australia Coronavirus Death Toll Rises To Nine After Man Dies In Queensland

2020-03-25T10:37:07+00:00

Australia's death toll from the coronavirus has risen to nine after the death of a 68-year-old man in Queensland.

Queensland Health on Wednesday confirmed the man's death on the state's Darling Downs.

The man had a "serious underlying medical condition before contracting the virus", the department said in a statement.

"Queensland Health offers its sincere condolences to his family.

"The man's family remains in isolation as close contacts."

