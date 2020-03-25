Australia Coronavirus Death Toll Rises To Nine After Man Dies In Queensland
Australia's death toll from the coronavirus has risen to nine after the death of a 68-year-old man in Queensland.
Queensland Health on Wednesday confirmed the man's death on the state's Darling Downs.
The man had a "serious underlying medical condition before contracting the virus", the department said in a statement.
"Queensland Health offers its sincere condolences to his family.
"The man's family remains in isolation as close contacts."