Health Department Issues Warning Against Self-Medicating To Treat Coronavirus

NSW Health has warned Australians about the dangers of trying to prevent or treat COVID-19 by self-medicating.

"NSW Health is aware of people self-medicating to treat COVID-19 or using medications in an attempt to prevent COVID-19 disease," the department said in a Tweet on Tuesday.

"There has already been one death reported overseas in someone who attempted to self-prescribe medicines. It's dangerous to do this.

"At this time, there are no vaccines that protect against COVID-19 and no medications with approved indications to treat COVID-19."

The department said it is consistently reviewing evidence and working tirelessly with clinicians to provide the most appropriate care for people affected by the deadly disease.

The World Health Organisation also published a series of mythbusters about coronavirus which including confirming it cannot be carried by mosquitoes, or killed by taking a hot bath or by cold weather and snow.

It also said it cannot be killed by spraying yourself in alcohol or chlorine.

Their warning comes just after a woman in her 70s, who has travelled on the Ruby Princess cruise ship, became the eight person to die from Covid-19 in Australia.

There are now more than 2,000 cases of coronavirus across the nation.