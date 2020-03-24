Coles Introduces Dedicated Shopping Hours For Health Care Workers And Emergency Services

Coles is introducing dedicated shopping hours for health care workers and emergency services personnel who are working endlessly to protect the community from the coronavirus outbreak.

From Thursday March 26 the first hour of trade on Tuesdays and Thursdays will be allocated to emergency services and healthcare workers including doctors, nurses, paramedics, hospital and ambulance staff, police, and firefighters.

On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, Coles' 'Community Hour' will still be dedicated to vulnerable and elderly customers.

In a statement, Coles CEO Steven Cain said the move will help even more Australians access the essential groceries they need.

“In the past week we have seen Community Hour help vulnerable and elderly Australians access essential grocery items during this challenging time. We are now extending this opportunity to those Australians who are protecting our community and keeping us safe,” Cain said.

“We know these workers are incredibly busy and hope that providing them with a dedicated hour at the beginning of the day to shop will make their lives a little easier and support the vital work they are doing every day.”

Coles is open 7am to 8pm every day, during which, the first hour of trade on weekdays is exclusively for Coles Community Hour.

Supermarkets will also close no later than 8pm to allow staff enough time to replenish shelves.