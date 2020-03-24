Virgin Slashes Flights By 90 Percent, Thousands Of Workers Stood Down

Thousands of workers will be stood down for two months, as Virgin Australia cuts its domestic capacity by 90 percent.

In a statement to the Australian Stock Exchange, the airline said it would temporarily stand down 8,000 of its 10,000 workers.

"There has never been a travel environment in Australia as restricted as the one we see today," Virgin Australia CEO Paul Scurrah said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We are now facing what will be the biggest grounding of aircraft in this country's history," he said.

Up to 125 of its fleet will be grounded, Virgin announced on Wednesday.

TigerAir Australia will also temporarily suspend operations, effective immediately.

Virgin Australia said the remaining 10 per cent of its capacity would be reserved for the transportation of essential services, including freight and logistics.

The news comes after the airline announced it would reduce its domestic fleet by 50 per cent and temporarily suspend all international flights due to the pressures of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We plan to return TigerAir Australia and Virgin Australia to the skies as soon as it's viable to do so, however I am mindful that how we operate today may look different when we get to the other side of this crisis," Scurrah said.

"I am only too aware of how people are hurting at the moment and these very tough decisions have weighed heavily on me and my leadership team."

