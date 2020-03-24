Border Closures Explained: What Are The Restrictions For Each State?

As Queensland becomes the latest state to close its borders to prevent the contagion of the coronavirus, here's a guide to border closures across the country.

Queensland

From midnight on Wednesday, Queensland will shut its borders for all non-essential travel.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said anyone who enters Queensland from another state will have to undergo two weeks of quarantine.

"We don't want people from New South Wales and Victoria coming up here to Queensland," she said.

"People should stay in their own state and where possible they should be staying in their suburbs and as much as possible staying at home."

Northern Territory

The NT has also implemented strict border control, banning all non-essential travel into the territory.

Exemptions apply for those carrying essential freight for supply chains such as food and health, and fly-in fly-out workers if approved by the NT chief health officer.

The borders at the three main highways into the Territory are now being manned by NT police and Defence Force personnel, as are airports and ports.

South Australia

SA has closed its borders with other states.

Police are monitoring 12 roadside points across the state to ensure there are no unauthorised arrivals.

Those without exemptions to enter the state will be asked to sign a declaration agreeing they will place themselves in isolation for 14 days, or face fines of up to $20,000.

Western Australia

WA has restricted travel by air, sea and rail due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Western Australia has closed its border and announced plans to transform Rottnest Island into a COVID-19 quarantine zone.

Like most states, interstate arrivals will be ordered to self-isolate for 14 days.

Tasmania

Tassie was the first state in Australia to shut its borders, requiring all visitors to quarantine for 14 days.

Premier Peter Gutwein made no apologies for what he dubbed "the toughest border measures in the country".

"We know that for some it will create disruption, but our aim is to ensure that we protect the health, wellbeing and safety of Tasmanians," Gutwein said.

Rest of Australia

New South Wales, the ACT and Victoria are the only states and territories to remain open for inter-state travel.

This is mainly due to the coordinated health efforts by these states and territories, which would complicate border closures.

However, travellers from overseas will still have to self-isolate for 14 days.

International travel

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Tuesday night his government would impose a total overseas travel ban.

It comes after the government warned Australians not to travel to any country in the world during the pandemic.

"The number of people who are leaving Australia now is very, very low," Morrison said on Tuesday.

"But it strikes me on those numbers there are people defying that advice and looking to go overseas on leisure travel."

"They can't do that because when they come home, they put Australians at risk."

With AAP

