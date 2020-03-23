Woolworths Installs Protective Screens At Checkouts

Woolworths is updating its cash registers to better protect staff and customers during the coronavirus outbreak.

The supermarket has installed plexiglass screens at checkouts in some stores, with plans to roll them out in all stores in coming weeks.

So far the screens can be found at Town Hall and Kellyville North stores in NSW.

“We know it’s not always easy to maintain social distancing at our checkouts, so we’ve started installing plexiglass screens as an additional safeguard for our team members and customers,” Woolworths Managing Director Claire Peters said.

“As our team members continue providing for the community, we will do everything necessary to uphold public health and safety in our stores.”

On the weekend the supermarket introduced some changes to store processes to accommodate Australia’s new social distancing rules.

Supermarkets are also displaying posters on store floors to provide customers with tips on how to minimise contact with other shoppers.

Customers are also being encouraged to use their trolley as a distance guide and follow floor markings at checkouts.