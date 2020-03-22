Pubs, Casinos And Churches To Shut In Tough New Measures After Australians Fail To Social Distance

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has flagged tougher rules will be imposed for social distancing after a "blatant disregard" for guidelines by the community.

As of midday Monday, registered and licensed clubs, licensed premises in hotels and pubs, entertainment venues, cinemas, casinos and nightclubs will be closed.

Restaurants and cafes will be restricted to takeaway only.

Indoor sporting venues and places of worship will also be forced to close.

"Enclosed spaces for funerals and things of that nature will have to follow the strict four square metre rule which will be enforced," Morrison said.

The National Cabinet met via video link on Sunday night to discuss measures to restrict the spread of coronavirus.

Morrison announced this was 'Stage One' of the next phase of restrictions after the meeting, and said it will be reviewed in a month's time.

Morrison said while it is a "regretful" decision for workers and business owners, it was a necessary one to control the spread of COVID-19.

"This should highlight to all Australians how serious this is and how hard we all have to work together to get this right," he said.

"You are dealing with the principal places of social gathering, where we saw people coming together on the weekend and if we don't get on top of that, we look at a much more difficult health scenario into the future."

Morrison reiterated medical advice would not be changing about the closure of schools.

"Health advice has been clear and they (schools) have remained open, and this is important because I want to stress this, I do not want to see our children lose an entire year of their education," he said.

"We want to ensure keeping Australia running means ensuring we can keep up to the mark with our children's education as best as we can."

Victoria has chosen to move its school holidays forward to Tuesday, effectively shutting schools in the state four days early.