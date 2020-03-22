Victoria To Start School Holidays Early As It Joins NSW In 'Comprehensive Shutdown'
The NSW and Victoria Premiers have both announced a shutdown of all non-essential services across the states.
Dan Andrews has announced Victoria will shut down schools early by bringing forward school holidays.
"I will also inform the National Cabinet that school holidays will be brought forward in Victoria, starting on Tuesday 24 March," he said.
The statement was issued by Andrews on Sunday, shortly after New South Wales announced it would be closing all non-essential services.
Gladys Berejiklian issued a statement on Sunday and said the process will take place over the next 48 hours.
"Supermarkets, petrol stations, pharmacies, convenience stores, freight and logistics, and home delivery will be among the many services that will remain open," the statement said.
Schools will remain open on Monday, although Berejikilian said she would make further announcements on education.
The announcement was made as NSW Health on Sunday confirmed 97 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state's tally to 533. Of those 533 cases, 46 have been contracted locally without an identified source of infection.
