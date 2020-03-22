Western Australia To Close Borders To Limit Coronavirus Spread

West Australian Premier Mark McGowan has announced the state will close its border to non-essential travellers from 1:30 pm Tuesday.

McGowan said the new border measures will come into effect at 1.30pm on Tuesday.

"The strict new border controls will apply to all access points, roads, air, rail and sea stop unless exempted, arrivals from interstate will be ordered to self isolate for 14 days,” he said on Sunday.

Exemptions will be granted for essential workers and essential services, such as gas, medical supplies and goods, McGowan explained.

He also said the state government is “actively investigating” Rottnest Island and acquiring hotels as quarantine locations so the government has "places to quarantine people who have difficulty self-isolating or who will not self-isolate".

“The minister responsible for Rottnest is currently working on plans to ensure that we can put in place this measure as soon as needed,” McGowan said.