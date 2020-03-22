Further 5.2 Million Aussies Eligible For $750 Payment Under New Stimulus

Welfare and income support recipients will be eligible for a "time-limited" supplement to help them get through the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison unveiled a series of measures to help casual workers, sole traders, retirees and those on income support as part of the government's second stimulus package.

That includes a new, time-limited coronavirus "supplement" to both existing and new recipients of the the JobSeeker Payment, Youth Allowance jobseeker, Parenting Payment, Farm Household Allowance and Special Benefit at a rate of $550 per fortnight.

The supplement will be paid for the next six months at a cost of $14.1 billion.

In addition to the $750 stimulus payment announced on March 12, the government will provide a further $750 payment to social security and veteran income support recipients and eligible concession card holders.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said about 5.2 million Australians will now be eligible.

Morrison said he has brought forward the next meeting of the National Cabinet to this evening to deal with several issues, including domestic travel.

"After consulting with premiers and chief ministers overnight, we have decided that we are moving immediately to recommend against all non-essential travel in Australia," he said.

But he the PM said arrangements such as work-related travel and travel on compassionate grounds are "needed to keep Australia running".

