Gamblers At The Star Sitting Side By Side, As Crown Casino Forced To Abide By Social Distancing

Simone Amelia Jordan

10 daily senior journalist

2020-03-21T04:44:45+00:00

Images obtained by 10 daily show social distancing measures announced by the Prime Minister on Friday were not enforced on the gambling floor at The Star in Sydney the next day.

On Friday, Scott Morrison introduced new restrictions on indoor public gatherings that require a four-square metre radius for every person.

"So for example, if you've got a room, if you've got a premises, if you've got a meeting room or something like that, that's 100 square metres, then you can have 25 people in that room," he said.

But on Saturday, on The Star's gambling floor in Sydney, people can be seen seated closely at poker machines and several others grouped  together at table games.

Patrons at The Star on Saturday in Sydney. Image: Supplied

On Thursday, The Star Entertainment Group said it was proactively closing its venues between the hours of 6am and 10am daily to allow for extra cleaning. it also said it would deactivate every second gaming machine and electronic table game.

Patrons at The Star on Saturday in Sydney. Image: Supplied

In response to the images obtained by 10 daily, a spokesperson for The Star said it was still in the process of reconfiguring  its main gaming floor.

"The full reconfiguration will be completed Monday at the latest. The Star also continues to work with Government on our approach and timelines," the spokesperson said.

10 daily contacted Liquor and Gaming NSW, which said NSW Police has responsibility for ensuring compliance with the policy.

On Saturday Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews stripped the Crown Casino of its social distancing exemptions.

Andrews said no more than 100 people will be allowed inside Melbourne's Crown Casino, with no more than 500 in its outdoor areas.

“The chief health officer has effectively revoked [previous measures], and now Crown, like every other venue, will need to comply with the new orders,” Andrews said.

“They will need to comply like every other venue does.

“We’re not confident the measures that were in place and were appropriate are appropriate now,” he said.

Andrews said no more than 100 people will be allowed inside Melbourne's Crown Casino, with no more than 500 in its outdoor areas. Image: Getty

“We have reached the time where the chief health officer in his judgment, he is not confident at the arrangements that were in place and were appropriate are appropriate for the future.”

Crown Casino Group employs at least 6000 people at the casino, and 18,500 people in total.

The Star Entertainment Group employs 9000 across all three properties, plus corporate.

On Saturday, the NSW Police Minister temporarily shut Bondi Beach and warned more beaches will close, after large crowds descended on the popular destination on Friday.

Contact the author samelia@networkten.com.au 

sydney melbourne coronavirus

