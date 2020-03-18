Tasmania In Lockdown Over Coronavirus, Threatening Jail For Those Who Don't Self Isolate

All non-essential travellers arriving in Tasmania will be forced to quarantine for two weeks under coronavirus border measures dubbed the toughest in the country.

Premier Peter Gutwein declared a state of emergency for the Apple Isle on Thursday.

"We are going to introduce the toughest border measures in the country. Only essential travellers will be allowed into Tasmania without going into quarantine," he told reporters.

The measures come into effect from midnight on Friday but won't apply to health care workers, emergency workers, defence personnel, air and ship crew, specialists, and essential freight personnel.

"We know that for some it will create disruption, but our aim is to ensure that we protect the health, wellbeing and safety of Tasmanians," Mr Gutwein said.

All passengers will be screened on arrival and must demonstrate they meet the essential traveller criteria.

If they are deemed non-essential, they will be directed to quarantine at their stated place of address.

People who breach quarantine could be fined up to $16,800, or face six months jail.

Three new virus cases were confirmed on Wednesday night, taking the state total to 10, although there has been no evidence of local transmission.