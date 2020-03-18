Mum, Baby Boy Killed In Horror Crash, Young Girl Fighting For Life

A woman and an 11-month-old baby boy have been killed in a horror head-on collision with another vehicle in regional New South Wales.

Late Wednesday afternoon a Holden Commodore, being driven by a 40-year-old man, was travelling east on the Golden Highway in Dunedoo.

At the same time, a Hyundai i30, being driven by a 25-year-old woman and carrying four passengers including two men, aged 23 and 29, a two-year-old girl and an 11-month-old baby boy -- was travelling west.

The two vehicles collided head-on, killing the 25-year-old female driver and the 11-month-old boy.

The 23-year-old male passenger was rushed to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the 29-year-old was flown to Westmead Hospital in Sydney.

His injuries are not yet known.

The two-year-old girl was airlifted to the Children’s Hospital at Westmead where she remains in a serious condition.

The driver of the Holden was also airlifted to Westmead Hospital – his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The circumstances of the crash are still being investigated.