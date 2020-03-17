Aussies Abroad Urged To Come Home 'As Soon As Possible'

Updated travel advice from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is urging Australians abroad wishing to come home to do so as soon as possible, as coronavirus fears spread.

"If you’re already overseas and wish to return to Australia, we recommend you do so as soon as possible by commercial means," a new statement from DFAT said on Tuesday evening.

Australians overseas who don't return home have also been warned that the government may not be able to provide consular assistance as more countries introduce restrictions on movement and other services.

"If you’re overseas and can’t or don’t want to return to Australia, follow the advice of local authorities," DFAT said.

"Take care to minimise your risk of exposure to coronavirus including by self-isolating."

National READ MORE Majority Of Qantas Flights To Be Cut As Countries Shut Borders To Fight Coronavirus Qantas has today announced major cuts to its domestic and international flying schedule due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

It follows earlier advice that Australians reconsider travelling anywhere overseas, amid the growing global pandemic.

"Regardless of your destination, age or health, if your overseas travel is not essential, consider carefully whether now is the right time," DFAT said.

DFAT said traveling overseas is likely to become "more complex and difficult" as a growing number of countries strengthen their border control policies in a bid to curb the rate of the disease.

"You may not be able to return to Australia when you had planned to."

The new advice comes just days after Scott Morrison announced mandatory quarantine requirements for all overseas travelers arriving in Australia.

Politics READ MORE All People Entering Australia Ordered Into Isolation For 14 Days Over Coronavirus Spread Fears Every person entering Australia will have to spend a fortnight in self-isolation from Monday, as the federal government scrambles to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Under the new requirements, every person entering Australia from overseas must now spend a fortnight in self-isolation.

"All people coming to Australia will be required, will be required, I stress, to self isolate for 14 days," Morrison said on Sunday.

The PM also announced cruise liners from foreign ports would be banned from arriving in Australia for at least 30 days.

Are you an Australian overseas who is trying to get home? 10 News First would like to hear from you. Email us at: news@networkten.com.au