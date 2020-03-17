McDonalds, KFC Announce Drastic Measures To Fight Coronavirus Spread

Fast food giant KFC is moving to a drive through and take away-only service in reaction to the coronavirus outbreak.

On Wednesday the fast-food giant declared it is voluntarily moving to a drive-through, pick up and delivery service only in a bid to support social distancing.

All staff will undergo compulsory COVID-19 training, and the use of hand sanitiser use will be compulsory following every cash transaction.

Frequent hand washing above the industry standard will also be encouraged.

All staff will be asked if they are well when clocking on for their shift, AAP reports.

Coronavirus READ MORE How Aussies Can Help Small Businesses Through The Coronavirus Crisis A new online campaign is encouraging people to buy local to help struggling businesses stay open during the coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus READ MORE Bunnings Warehouse Suspends Sausage Sizzles Bunnings has put their sausage sizzles on hold because of the coronavirus risk.

Customers will be encouraged to use contactless and cashless payments while restaurants will trial a 'click and collect' service where staff will deliver orders to drivers in the carpark.

Additionally, McDonald's Australia has introduced contactless options for in-house dining and drive through, including asking employees to put food bags on the counter rather than handing them over to customers directly.

A number of nations have already started closing McDonald's stores to help reduce social interaction and stem the spread of the disease.

With AAP.