Deputy PM: Australia Will Not Go Into 'Full Lockdown'

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack has announced Australia will not go into a "full lockdown" over the coronavirus pandemic.

McCormack said Australia needs to stay open and "keep running", adding the government is considering relaxing curfews for delivery trucks on a local council and state government level.

"Let's hope that it doesn't get to that crisis point [of a full lockdown]," he told ABC on Wednesday morning.

We need businesses to stay open. We need people to be operating and running our hospitals. We need people to be operating the doctor surgeries. We need people to be producing food and providing fuel and all of the vital things that keep Australia running.



We can't go into full lockdown, because we need Australia to keep running. It will.

McCormack said the government has been working with the transport sector to ensure more deliveries can get to supermarkets sooner.

"We do have food security but I would urge Australians to exercise calm. Think of others when they're at supermarkets. We don't need to hoard food or stock supplies for months on in. Think of others," he added.

"We'll get through this. We always do - we're Australian. We're fighters and we'll make sure that out the other end, we'll be a lot better for it."

The announcement comes as the government is considering banning gatherings of 100 people or more.

