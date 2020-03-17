Bunnings Warehouse Suspends Sausage Sizzles

Bunnings has put their sausage sizzles on hold because of the coronavirus risk.

It's understood the business will stop its iconic sausage sizzle fundraisers from Wednesday.

In a statement, Bunnings Managing Director Mike Schneider told News Corp it was a "tough decision" to stop the fundraising events that many organisations and charities depend on.

“Having listened closely to community groups, we’ve learned of the challenges many groups are facing finding volunteers and even supplies to sell given some of the reported challenges being faced by other retailers,” he said.

“We also want to make sure our team remain focused on helping customers to access the products they need."

Schneider said a $500 gift card would be donated to charities and organisations that had booked a sausage sizzle at a Bunnings store in the next month.

“We absolutely understand the important role these sausage sizzles play for thousands of local community groups and charities and that finding alternative fundraising opportunities at short notice isn’t easy," he said.

The iconic sausage sizzles allow thousands of Bunnings customers to help local organisations every week.

"Bunnings sausage sizzles are extremely popular and are typically booked out up to six months in advance," the hardware store's website said.

Schneider hopes the barbeques will be lit again as soon as possible.

“There’s no doubt that our decision will disappoint some people in the community and we can’t wait to bring this much-loved community program back,” he said.