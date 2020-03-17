Advertisement
Coronavirus Risk Has Turned Australia's Social Hubs Into Ghost Towns

10 daily staff

2020-03-17T00:26:37+00:00

As more Australians are told to work from home, avoid public spaces and self-isolate, the country's typically thriving social hubs have become ghost towns,

State and public health emergencies have been declared across the country and the government has advised residents to avoid public gatherings of more than 500 people.

The result has turned many of the country's busiest shopping strips, bars and public transport hubs into areas where it's hard to see a soul.

This Sydney shopping centre is no longer the busy hub it was a few days ago. Image: Getty
Signage on the entry doors to the Perth Concert Hall advising of the cancelled Russell Brand show is seen with a deserted foyer. Image: Getty

'Social distancing' has become the phrase of the hour, with authorities advising people stay 1.5 metres away from each other and anyone who is sick to self-isolate.

Handshakes, high-fives and fist pumps are also now out of the question.

Brisbane's Central train station is usually packed. It wasn't on Monday. Image: Getty

The federal government's move to crackdown on social gatherings has forced events organisers to cancel hundreds of concerts, shows, festivals and sporting events that were scheduled for the near future.

Places that were just last week bursting with people, such as transport stations, main streets, landmarks and airports, are now virtually empty.

Chairs remain empty in this street in Chatswood, Sydney. Image: Getty
The Sydney Opera House normally has hundreds of tourists swarming to take photos. Image: Getty

Empty chairs inside a cafe in Sydney. Image: Getty
A-League fans brave the rain and coronavirus risk during a match between Sydney FC and the Perth Glory. Image: Getty

And with Scott Morrison warning Australia faces at least six months of chaos, the vacant city streets and closed signs are scenes we’ll most likely have to get used to.

A usually busy street in Melbourne is now deserted. Image: Getty
