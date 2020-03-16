Elderly Man Offers Up Toilet Paper After Shopping Hour Leaves Some Empty-Handed

A man has given up his toilet paper so someone else wouldn't go without after shelves were stripped bare during a shopping hour for the elderly and disabled.

In a touching display of mateship, senior citizen Colin handed over the last pack of toilet paper to another shopper after noticing his trolley was almost empty.

Colin has been coming to the Woolworths in Balmain, Sydney for two weeks, sometimes twice a day, and hadn't seen any toilet paper or paper towels on the shelves.

He offered up the final pack of the prized toilet paper after the elderly man passed by.

Armed with a walking stick his fellow shopper joked: "will I have to fight you for it?"

Colin's good deed didn't go unnoticed, but the humble shopper declined to answer further questions, simply stating: "someone wanted some, so I gave it to him."

His act of kindness is far from the chaotic scenes that have erupted in supermarkets over the past two weeks.

As coronavirus panic shopping takes hold, a video of three women squabbling over toilet paper went viral, with two women now facing charges in Sydney's west.

Woolworths announced on Monday they'd allow the elderly and disabled to shop an hour early from 7am to 8am after the increased demand meant many were leaving shops empty handed.

Coles then followed suit, announcing their own community shopping hour, starting on Wednesday, for those who've struggled during the stockpiling.

"This temporary measure will give them, and those with a disability, the opportunity to shop before ​our stores officially open - helping them obtain the ​essential ​items they need most in a less-crowded environment," Woolworths' Managing Director Claire Peters said.

On Tuesday, after the first day the shopping hour had rolled out, some managed to grab hold of the essentials but many were left with absolutely nothing.

Outraged Australians took to social media to complain elderly Australians were forced to queue in long lines in the dark on Tuesday morning and were still unable to purchase the bare essentials.

"My parents entered Woolies at Melton at 7.10am. The shop was full of people and no one with toilet paper. Dad said it was humiliating and he and mum got none of their essentials," one person wrote on Twitter.

Frances Harrington told 10 daily her elderly parents arrived early at Woolworths in Melbourne's Broadmeadows only to find almost all of the shelves were empty.

"Mum and dad are in their 80s and woke up at 5.30am to get to the store for the early opening," she said.

"There was a huge crowd and they were asked to present pension card but were unable to buy toilet paper, frozen vegies, bread, tomato paste, butter and eggs."

Woolworths admitted to 10 daily the shopping hour "wasn't perfect" but it's doing "the very best... to get more stock into our stores".

"It’s day one of our dedicated shopping hour and we know it wasn’t perfect across all of our stores," Peters said.

"While we've heard positive feedback from many stores across the country, we regret that many customers were unable to get all the items they needed this morning."

"We’ll continue to operate the dedicated hour for the rest of the week - taking on the lessons of the day and getting better along the way."

