Man Killed After Truck Bursts Into Flames, Closing Major Sydney Highway

A man has been killed on a Sydney highway after his truck rolled over and burst into flames on Tuesday morning.

Emergency services were called to the southbound lanes of the M1 in Mount Kuring Gai at about 2.30am.

Police say officers discovered a body inside the truck, which had been carrying a load of wool.

Officers say the man is yet to be identified.

Officers from Kuring Gai Police Area Command have established a crime scene and a full investigation is now underway.

All lanes have now been reopened but major delays continue, with heavy traffic crowding the highway.

The Transport Management Centre said traffic on the Pacific Highway is queued at around 19kms.

