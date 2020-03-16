Majority Of Qantas Flights To Be Cut As Countries Shut Borders To Fight Coronavirus

Qantas has today announced major cuts to its domestic and international flying schedule due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

International capacity for both Qantas and Jetstar, will be cut by 90 percent until at least May, which "largely reflects the demand impact of severe quarantine requirements on people’s ability to travel overseas".

Domestic capacity will be cut by around 60 percent.

In a statement released today, Qantas said this would require grounding about 150 aircraft and would include almost all of the group's wide-body fleet.

Previously announced cuts, in place from end-May through to mid-September, remain in place and are likely to be increased, depending on demand, the airline said.

The effect this will have on jobs is currently unknown.

However, Qantas said "travel demand is unlikely to rebound for weeks or possibly months and the impact of this will be felt across the entire workforce of 30,000 people."

An announcement on which exact routes will be affected is expected in the coming days.

"Despite the deep cuts, the national carrier’s critical role in transporting people and goods on key international, domestic, routes will be maintained," the airline said.

Qantas’ fleet of freighters will continue to be fully utilised.

More to come.