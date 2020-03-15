Channel Nine's gossip guru Richard Wilkins is the latest high-profile diagnosis of the coronavirus.

Nine News confirmed the Entertainment Editor and Weekend Today host had tested positive to the virus on Sunday night.

Wilkins had been in "close contact" with singer Rita Wilson, wife of Tom Hanks, who both tested positive to COVID-19 last week.

The veteran reporter met with Wilson at her performance at the Sydney Opera House on Monday.

Wilson is in self-isolation with her husband after the pair contracted the virus while Hanks was filming Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley film on the Gold Coast.

Channel 9 said those at the network who had been in close contact with the pair during their time in Australia have been in self-isolation.

As the news broke of Wilkins' diagnosis his son, Christian, was performing on Network 10's Dancing with the Stars.

"Christian Wilkins was not aware of his father’s positive diagnosis of the COVID-19 virus until after tonight’s Dancing With The Stars episode," a Network 10 spokesperson told 10 daily.

"Although Christian does not believe he has been exposed, he has self isolated and will be tested first thing tomorrow morning."

The spokesperson also assured that many precautions were taken to minimise the spread of the virus as much as possible, including filming for the first time without a studio audience.

"All Dancing With The Stars cast and crew have been asked to self-monitor for symptoms relating to COVID-19 while we await the results of Christian’s test," the spokesperson confirmed. "Warner Bros. and Network 10 will provide all cast and crew the appropriate accommodation and support during this time."

