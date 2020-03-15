Young Boys Charged With Murder Over Stabbing Death Of 15 Year Old

Two 14-year-old boys have been charged with murder, after allegedly stabbing a 15-year-old to death in Queensland overnight.

Police said an altercation occurred about 8.10pm between two groups of males in a car park on Anzac Avenue in Redcliffe, north of Brisbane, where a teenage boy from Clontarf was stabbed in the chest.

He was rushed to Redcliffe Hospital where he later died.

Ongoing investigations by Moreton Crime Group and the State Homicide Squad led to the arrest of two 14-year-old boys from Kingston and Logan Central.

They have been charged with one count each of murder and attempted armed robbery.

Detectives are still investigating the involvement of a third male.

Angus Beaumont, 15, is believed to have been walking home from Redcliffe McDonald’s when he was approached near a popular skate park behind Redcliffe Museum.

It is alleged CCTV footage captured three youths, one fleeing on foot and two doubling on a bicycle.

Angus’ parents, Michelle and Ben, told The Courier Mail their slain son was a "beautiful young smart boy with a loving nature".

“[He] always thought of his family and was a wonderful human. We still can’t believe our little boy has been taken from us," they said.

"Words can’t express the feelings we have. We don’t wish this on anybody and only now have memories."

It is understood detectives believe the alleged incident was an unprovoked attack.

“It’s very difficult to understand what the motivation is. It would appear it’s unprovoked,” Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Hogan said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family raise funds for Angus' funeral.

"Angus was a smart, kind, switched on kid that was going to go so far in life before it was tragically taken from him," a description on the page reads.

"He was a son, brother, grandson, uncle and friend and is going to be sadly missed by all.

"His family are now left to pick up the pieces."