Morrison Back As Preferred PM, Gaining Support Over Coronavirus Stimulus Package

Scott Morrison has overtaken Labor leader Anthony Albanese as the preferred prime minister, according to a Newspoll survey published by The Australian.

The survey suggests Morrison's approval ratings were boosted by his government's economic stimulus package.

Labor leads the coalition 51 per cent to 49 per cent, unchanged from the previous month, according to the latest opinion poll.

All People Entering Australia Ordered Into Isolation For 14 Days Over Coronavirus Spread Fears Every person entering Australia will have to spend a fortnight in self-isolation from Monday, as the federal government scrambles to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Morrison has leapfrogged Labor leader Albanese as the preferred prime minister, with the poll showing the Liberal leader rising two points to 42 per cent.

Albanese was preferred by 38 per cent, down three points from February, and another 20 per cent of respondents were uncommitted.

Newspoll indicated 75 per cent of people supported the government's decision to forgo a budget surplus in favour of economic stimulus amid the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Australian reports that despite confusion over the government’s messaging, almost two-thirds of voters said they are satisfied with how the federal and state governments are keeping people informed about Covid-19.

However, the was a lack of faith in how the system can deal with the crisis.