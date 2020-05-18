NSW Students 'Must Attend' Class Full Time From Next Week

All students will be expected to attend classes as normal from next week, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Tuesday.

Berejiklian said students will resume face-to-face learning from next Monday, May 25.

“We expect schools to stick with the health advice – increased cleaning, access to hygiene supplies and compliance with hygiene practices – and look forward to seeing all students back on campus five days a week," Berejiklian said on Tuesday.

“The health advice is very clear; a return to full-time face to face teaching is safe.”

"But I do say it will be common for schools to be shut down temporarily, for a specific area to be on high alert, for a particular school to take extra measures if there's a community breakout in that community with cases, and we just have to accept that."

NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell said it's up to principals to provide advice on staggered drop-off and pick-up, as well as recess and lunch timings.

Assemblies or excursions are likely to remain banned.

Physical education and non-contact sport will be permitted under current health advice.

The High School Certificate will continue as normal, with a five-day delay on the original date for exams to begin, and year 12 "students could continue working hard", Mitchell added.

Face-to-face learning resumed across NSW last week for Year 12 students at state and independent schools, but only for an average of three to four days a week while other students were allowed to go to school at least one day a week.

It comes as NSW recorded two new cases of coronavirus from more than 5,000 tests in the past 24 hours.

WIth AAP