Two Teenagers Killed In A Crash After Riding On A Stolen Motorcycle

Two teenage boys have died after the stolen motorcycle they were riding collided with a car in Adelaide's north overnight.

The rider, an 18-year-old from Davoren Park, crashed into the car around 8pm on Friday night at the intersection of Main North Road and Hogarth Road at Elizabeth East, in Adelaide's north.

He was taken to hospital but died from his injuries.

The pillion passenger on the motorcycle, a 17-year-old male from Andrews Farm, died at the scene.

The driver of the car wasn't injured.

Police say the orange 2016 KTM RC390 motorcycle had been stolen from Adelaide on May 13.

Their death follows another motorbike fatality in South Australia on Thursday.

16-year-old Blair Redemski was killed when his bike was struck by a car at Riverton, in SA's Mid North.

The teenager had only just received the bike a few weeks earlier.

Tragically, the 41-year-old behind the wheel was a friend's father.

"He's an exceptional young lad, and he's going to be sorely missed," Matthew Williams, a family friend, told 10 News First on Friday.

Redemski was a popular face in the small town, and worked at the local IGA.

"It's affected everyone dramatically this morning, it's just so sad, and in a small community like this everyone knew him," supermarket owner Ian Drill told 10 News First.

The number of lives lost on South Australia's roads this year is now 44.

National READ MORE WATCH: Motorcyclist Rescues iPad From Bonnet Of Moving Car A motorbike rider has been filmed pulling off a daring tech rescue while travelling along a Sydney tunnel during peak hour.

Contact the author alattouf@networkten.com.au blair