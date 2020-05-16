Advertisement
News

Two Teenagers Killed In A Crash After Riding On A Stolen Motorcycle

Taylor Ryan

10 daily Social Media Producer

2020-05-16T00:25:12+00:00

Two teenage boys have died after the stolen motorcycle they were riding collided with a car in Adelaide's north overnight.

The rider, an 18-year-old from Davoren Park, crashed into the car around 8pm on Friday night at the intersection of Main North Road and Hogarth Road at Elizabeth East, in Adelaide's north.

He was taken to hospital but died from his injuries.

The pillion passenger on the motorcycle, a 17-year-old male from Andrews Farm, died at the scene.

Police say the bike the pair were riding was stolen. Image: 10 News First

The driver of the car wasn't injured.

Police say the orange 2016 KTM RC390 motorcycle had been stolen from Adelaide on May 13.

Their death follows another motorbike fatality in South Australia on Thursday.

16-year-old Blair Redemski was killed when his bike was struck by a car at Riverton, in SA's Mid North.

The teenager had only just received the bike a few weeks earlier.

16-year-old Blair Redemski was hit and killed at Riverton on Thursday night. Image: 10 News First

Tragically, the 41-year-old behind the wheel was a friend's father.

"He's an exceptional young lad, and he's going to be sorely missed," Matthew Williams, a family friend, told 10 News First on Friday.

Redemski was a popular face in the small town, and worked at the local IGA.

"It's affected everyone dramatically this morning, it's just so sad, and in a small community like this everyone knew him," supermarket owner Ian Drill told 10 News First.

The number of lives lost on South Australia's roads this year is now 44.

National

READ MORE

WATCH: Motorcyclist Rescues iPad From Bonnet Of Moving Car

A motorbike rider has been filmed pulling off a daring tech rescue while travelling along a Sydney tunnel during peak hour.

Contact the author alattouf@networkten.com.au blair

adelaide fatal

Related Content

News

'Phenomenal Feeling' As Pubs And Restaurants Begin To Re-Open

5 min read

News

Growing Number Of House Pets Infected With Coronavirus

2 min read

News

Trump Announces 'Operation Warp Speed' For Coronavirus Vaccine Development

1 min read