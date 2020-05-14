Porsche Driver Richard Pusey Denied Bail After Allegedly Failing To Assist Dying Police Officer

Richard Pusey, the Porsche driver accused of failing to assist a dying police officer in Melbourne's Eastern Freeway crash, has been denied bail.

Magistrate Jo Metcalf denied Pusey bail on Thursday on the basis of his record of poor driving and that he poses "an unacceptable risk of endangering the safety of members of the public."

Pusey, 41, had been pulled over for allegedly speeding at 149 km/h in April when a truck allegedly veered into the emergency lane, killing four officers.

He faces 12 charges including driving at a dangerous speed, reckless conduct endangering life, destroying evidence and failing to render assistance.

Pusey allegedly told Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor "There you go. Amazing, absolutely amazing. All I wanted to do was go home and have my sushi ... Now you've f---ed my f---ing car" as she died in the emergency lane of the Eastern Freeway.

Three of her colleagues, Senior Constable Kevin King and Constables Glen Humphris and Josh Prestney, were also killed.

He allegedly filmed the graphic scene for more than three minutes before fleeing and sharing footage, including with a federal police officer he knew, also showing it to a receptionist at his GP's clinic.

Pusey escaped injury as he'd been urinating on the side of the road at the time of the crash.

The truck driver, Mohinder Singh, has been charged with culpable driving offences.

Metcalf said Pusey's alleged filming of the scene was "highly intrusive and morally repugnant...[but] not illegal."

She added there were "gaps in the evidence" against Richard Pusey and "arguable issues in relation to many of the charges".

According to his psychiatrist report, Pusey "continues to suffer with narcissistic rage" and has been prescribed Ritalin to assist with concentration and low-dose antipsychotic to help with irritability and anger.

With AAP

More to come.