Qatar Airways Giving Away 100,000 Free Flights To Healthcare Workers

Qatar Airways is offering 100,000 free international return flights to healthcare workers across the globe, as a show of gratitude for their 'tremendous efforts and incredible resilience' in the face of the pandemic.

The giveaway is open to Doctors, Nurses, Medical Practitioners, Paramedics, Pharmacists, Lab Technicians, and Clinical Researchers from every country in the world.

The airline made the announcement on Tuesday -- coinciding with International Nurses Day.

Healthcare professionals must provide proof of identification, including their passport, employment ID, hospital, and hospital ID number to be eligible for the free tickets.

The lucky recipients will enjoy two complimentary return economy class tickets to a destination of their choice within the airline's network, which spans Europe, Asia, Africa, the Pacific, South and North America, and the Middle East.

“There are no words or gestures that are enough to repay these brave men and women but we hope that our small offer of a complimentary return flight on Qatar Airways will allow them to enjoy a well-deserved holiday, visit family and friends or explore a destination they have always dreamed of, as travel restrictions start to ease," Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker said in a statement.

Qatar Airways flies out of Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Adelaide and Perth to 160 destinations globally.

The giveaway closes at 23:59 on Sunday 18 May (Doha time) -- so get in quick and register your interest.

