Alleged Car Thieves Charged Over Stabbing Of Elderly Woman In Wild Adelaide Police Chase

A man and a woman have been charged after a serious assault of a 70-year-old woman and a police car chase through several Adelaide suburbs, that came to a screeching halt in front of police headquarters.

Officers were called to Greenacres, in Adelaide's north-east, about 5pm Tuesday, after a chauffeur driver reported that his Chrysler sedan was stolen by the pair who'd hired him.

Police said the pair, a man and a woman, had hired the chauffeur to take them to a nearby home. There, they allegedly forcibly took a 70-year-old woman from the home and put her in the car. Police said the woman was known to them.

When the chauffeur driver got out to ring police, the accused woman allegedly got behind the wheel and drove off in the chauffeur's car.

Using the rental car company's tracking system, police located the vehicle at Burt Avenue, Hilton, in the city's inner-west.

During the search, an independent witness told police that the 70-year-old victim had been stabbed.

Police pursued the vehicle with assistance from PolAir across several Adelaide suburbs, before deploying road spikes to blow out its tyre. During the pursuit, the stolen car had smashed into an unmarked police vehicle.

After its tyre was punctured, the vehicle came to a forced stopped outside SA Police Headquarters in the city, 90 minutes after it was first reported stolen.

Inside the car, officers found a 38-year-old woman behind the wheel, a 36-year-old man in the passenger seat and the victim, who'd been stabbed in the abdomen, and had suffered a head wound.

She was treated by ambulance officers before being taken to Royal Adelaide Hospital, where she is in a serious but stable condition.

The suspects, both of no fixed address, were charged with threaten to kill, cause serious harm to another, detaining a person to commit an offence, and theft.

The woman was also charged with engaging in police pursuit.

The pair were both refused bail to appear in the Adelaide Magistrates Court later today.

