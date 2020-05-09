Siegfried & Roy Star Roy Horn Dies From Coronavirus At 75

Roy Uwe Ludwig Horn, whose partnership with Siegfried Fischbacher formed the animal training and magic duo Siegfried & Roy, died of COVID-19 complications on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Horn, 75, was revealed to have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in a statement released by his publicist late last month.

“Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend,” Siegfried said in a statement.

“From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried."

“Roy was a fighter his whole life including during these final days. I give my heartfelt appreciation to the team of doctors, nurses and staff at Mountain View Hospital who worked heroically against this insidious virus that ultimately took Roy’s life.”

An animal lover from his childhood years, German-born Horn met Fischbacher, a magician, while working as a steward on a cruise ship.

The pair formed a fast friendship and began their professional collaboration performing with tigers across Europe. Their Las Vegas run started in 1967, in revues such as 'Hallelujah Hollywood' and 'Lido de Paris'.

Their world-famous act at The Mirage kicked off in 1989 and ran until 2003, when a white tiger named Mantecore bit his neck and dragged him off the stage. His spine was severed and he sustained severe injuries, having to relearn how to walk and talk.

The duo's act incorporated more than 55 white tigers, white lions, leopards, jaguars and an elephant that appeared and disappeared.

After Horn recovered from his injuries, he and Fischbacher’s act became the basis for a short-lived animation series called Father of the Pride.

The duo reunited for a benefit performance in 2009 and last year were honoured in a two-hour TV special called Siegfried & Roy: Behind the Magic.

Roy Horn is survived by a brother, Werner.