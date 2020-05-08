Restaurants, Beauticians To Open As QLD Eases Restrictions From May 16

The Queensland Premier announced 'step one' of the government's restriction easing plan will come into effect Saturday week.

Annastacia Palaszczuk said "Queenslanders backing Queenslanders" will help see the state begin to return to normal in less than two weeks time.

"These are sensible and gradual steps," she said.

"Our tourism industry, hospitality, restaurant, accommodation are all multibillion-dollar industries and there are thousands of people working in those industries and people and businesses want certainty," she said.

Earlier on Friday Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a three-step plan to get Australia back to "where we need to be as quickly as possible", with hopes most restrictions will be lifted by July.

He emphasized states and territories would be responsible for how and when they will implement the plan.

