Police Officer Bitten While Breaking Up Coronavirus Breach Party

Three people have been charged and fined after a Queensland police officer was bitten while breaking up a party that breached social distancing laws.

Police were called to dismantle the party at an address in Ipswich, southwest of Brisbane on Thursday evening.

But when they tried to enter the Redbank Plains unit, a man blocked them and a struggle ensued.

Other partygoers then joined in the melee, and one of the officers was bitten on the thumb by a man who fled the scene.

He was arrested a short time later. Two others who were involved in the struggle were also arrested.

A man, 18, has been charged with assaulting and obstructing police.

A second man and a woman, both 19, have been charged with obstructing police.

All three have been fined $1334 for failing to comply with health directions aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus.