McDonald's Worker Tests Positive For COVID-19

A McDonald's worker in Melbourne's northern suburbs has tested positive for coronavirus.

McDonald's Australia confirmed on Thursday that one of its employees at a Fawkner restaurant had tested positive for COVID-19, and was self-isolating at home.

There is no suggestion the employee was exposed to COVID-19 in the restaurant.

"The employee last worked at the restaurant on Thursday 30 April," a McDonald's spokesperson said in a statement.

The fast food company received official confirmation of the positive diagnosis from the Department of Health on Thursday morning, and has since notified all restaurant employees.

The Fawkner restaurant remains open -- and McDonald's says all of its restaurants are implementing strict cleaning, quality control, and hygiene procedures.

“McDonald’s response is above and beyond the Department’s requirements and the restaurant is approved to remain open," the spokesperson said.