'Worst Nightmare': Five Seriously Injured In Underground Mine Explosion

Five people have been left with significant burns after an underground mine explosion in Moranbah, Central Queensland.

Paramedics from Queensland Ambulance Service arrived at the scene at the Grosvenor coal mine at about 3.14 pm on Wednesday.

RACQ's Central Queensland rescue helicopter also attended the scene in Isaac Region between Mackay and Clermont.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the patients were transported by road to Moranbah Hospital.

10 News First understands three of the patients are on ventilators and have suffered burns to their upper body and airways.

An emergency flight has been organised to bring a number of the patients to Brisbane.

It is unclear at this stage what caused the explosion in the underground mine.

Union safety inspectors attended the site and will investigate the causes of "what appears to be an ignition of gas on the longwall face", the mining union said in a statement.

CFMEU Queensland district president Stephen Smyth said the immediate priority was taking care of those injured.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured workers and their families, and all the workers at Grosvenor affected by today’s events,” he said.

“The Union will do everything possible to support a return to safe conditions at the mine and get to the bottom of what has occurred today.

“Explosions are the worst nightmare for underground coal miners; we will make sure no stone is left unturned.”

Mine operator Anglo American has evacuated the worksite, all employees have been accounted for, and family members of those who have been injured have been contacted.

With AAP.