Incredible footage has captured the moment a sandstorm swept over Niger's capital of Niamey in West Africa on Monday.

The impressive sight shows a large wall of sand engulfing buildings as it rolls over the city.

Large plumes of reddish dust appeared to be hundreds of metres high in social media footage.

Sandstorms are common across West Africa during the dry season, which usually lasts from January to April.