Woman Makes Grotesque Knits To Scare People Into Social Distancing

Ruth Barber

10 daily Social Media Producer

2020-05-05T05:24:45+00:00

An Icelandic woman is raising eyebrows (and heart rates) with a range of freakish knitwear designed to frighten people into keeping their distance.

Textile designer Ýrúrarí has become a fashion sensation after she posted images of her isolation creations to social media.

The collection of knitted masks and sweaters feature grotesque shapes, multiple mouths, and terrifying tongues -- all in bright colours.

Its an absolute freak show, but in the best possible way: Think psychedelic Picasso, meets toddler nightmare, meets high fashion.

Is anyone else slightly terrified? Image: Instagram @Ýrúrarí

The unique designs all have a similar aesthetic designed to encourage social distancing. Image: Instagram @Ýrúrarí
I would have never expected my mask doodling I started experimenting with in isolation last month to become such a hit!

"Thank you everyone [for] showing interest in my work, I’m happy to know it has created some smiles in strange times," she wrote on Instagram.

Some face masks have matching headbands as an extra line of defence, although Ýrúrarí has reminded her fans that the masks do not protect against coronavirus.

Want to up your social distancing game? You know what to do. Image: Instagram @Ýrúrarí

"Reminder, my masks are not safe, they’re my isolation fun knits, please be cautious and take care," she wrote on Instagram.

Anyone wanting to diversify their fashion portfolio will have to wait because the masks are not for sale (for now at least), and all the knits are sold out via the online store.

