Cat Found Dumped In Melbourne Park With Legs Taped, Cable Tied

A cat is lucky to be alive after being found at a Melbourne park with his legs cable-tied and taped together, in a "horrific act of animal cruelty".

WARNING: DISTRESSING IMAGES

According to RSPCA Victoria, the male tabby was dumped at Wally Tew reserve in the city's east and 'left to suffer' before a member of the public made the grim discovery on April 30.

The cat was then taken to a local vet, where a team removed the tape and cable ties and assessed the his health.

RSPCA Inspector Kate Davies said the incident is a horrific act of animal cruelty.

“Thankfully it does not appear the cat has suffered any permanent damage," Davies said.

[The cat] would have been in significant physical pain and experienced mental distress.

"Our thanks go to the person who found the animal and reacted quickly allowing the cat to avoid further suffering," she said.

The cat is now in the care of RSPCA Victoria and is expected to make a full recovery.

Anyone who has information relating to this incident is encouraged to call 03 9224 2222 or visit rspcavic.org to make a report.