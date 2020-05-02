Advertisement
'Horrific Act Of Animal Cruelty' After Cable-Tied Cat Dumped In Melbourne Park

2020-05-02T01:51:35+00:00

A cable-tied cat has been dumped in a Melbourne reserve in a "horrific act of animal cruelty".

The feline was found with its legs taped and cable tied together at Ferntree Gully's Wally Tew Reserve on Thursday, RSPCA Victoria said.

"This was an horrific act of animal cruelty and our thanks go to the person who found the animal and reacted quickly allowing the cat to avoid further suffering," inspector Kate Davies said.

The short-haired male tabby survived after being rescued by a passerby and does not appear to have suffered any permanent damage.

The RSPCA wants anyone with information about the incident to call 03 9224 2222 or make a report via rspcavic.org.

