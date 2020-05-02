NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard has heeded the call from beauticians to allow their salons to partially open ahead of Mother's Day -- which is typically their busiest time of the year.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Hazzard said it wasn't as simple as just allowing the beauty industry to open their doors and go about their business as usual.

"Particularly with Mother's Day coming up, we have had requests for the reopening of some facilities which are usually for women but these days are sometimes more broadly used -- beauty salons, tanning salons, waxing salons and so on," he said.

Effective immediatey, these salons are allowed to open, but only to sell products and vouchers.

Lifestyle READ MORE 'Most Is Thrown Away': How To Stop Flowers Going To Waste This Mother's Day There are few industries the coronavirus has left untouched and for florists, the way they work has completely changed.

"One of the issues for us is to try and strike the right balance. While we are doing so much better, we also know if we take our foot off the brake we will certainly end up in deep trouble," Hazzard said.

"We are opening them for limited activities that is for the sale of retail items that people like to buy."

On March 24, Prime Minister Scott Morrison ordered all beauty services except hairdressers to shut their doors.

Despite this, some beauty salons are still receiving requests for private treatments, as desperate clients seek ways to flout social distancing rules.

Beauticians and nail artists have told 10 daily they are put in the uncomfortable position of turning away those desperate for their services.

Style READ MORE The Trick To Getting Your Gel Polish Off Without Ruining Your Nails If you've managed to resist the urge to pick off your gel manicure up until this point, congratulations.

"Do you really need your brows tinted while you're stuck at home and no one can see you? It's definitely not a necessity," said beauty therapist Victoria Jade.

One nail artist said she has also had to turn clients away, despite having no income at the moment.

"I do hope it goes back to normality soon, but people are always going to try to get ahead," Kirsten Noble said.

Hazzard also mentioned that he was not in a rush to go to his suburban beauty salon.

"None of these are remarkably on my agenda but still there's an opportunity to buy their favourite product and how good is that ahead of Mother's Day, you can buy vouchers too," he said.

Coronavirus READ MORE Gyms To Reopen In One Aussie Region, Others Expected To Follow 'In Weeks' Gyms in the Northern Territory will soon open their doors, and experts predict states across the country will follow suit as early as June 1.

NSW's coronavirus tally has grown to 3031 after recording five new cases over the last 24 hours.

Hazzard said the new cases came from 8809 tests, the second-highest rate of testing recorded across NSW since the outbreak of the COVID-19 crisis

Contact the author alattouf@networkten.com.au