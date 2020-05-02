COVID-19 Spike Linked To Melbourne Meat Processing Facility

A fresh outbreak of COVID-19 in Victoria has forced the closure of a Melbourne meat factory as the state continues it's testing offensive.

The state recorded an additional seven cases of the virus overnight, which takes the total to 1,371.

A COVID-19 cluster emerged at the meat processing facility after eight employees tested positive for the potentially deadly virus.

Three staff are among the seven new cases of coronavirus recorded, the state's Health Minister said on Saturday.

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos confirmed the department is investigating the cases linked to the facility.

“The business has been closed and is being thoroughly cleaned," she said.

Testing for all staff is being conducted as well as contact tracing of any confirmed cases.

She said there are currently no concerns for food safety.

Mikako did not reveal the name or exact location of the facility saying she did not believe there was a public health risk.

"The fact that we've had seven new cases overnight does demonstrate that the situation is still incredibly fragile," she said.

There are new testing centres in Victoria at Box Hill Central, The Glen Eastland, Stockland Point Cook, Greensborough Plaza, Victoria Gardens, Westfield Southland and Westfield Knox.

All but 71 patients who have contracted the virus in Victoria are recovered.

More than 140 of the total cases indicate community transmission, which means patients have not been overseas or in contact with another confirmed case.

Harsh restrictions on social gatherings and movement are beginning to ease across some states. But Victoria is not expected to relax its measures to curb the spread of coronavirus before May 11.

Victoria Police revealed it issued 30 fines in the past 24 hours, including to seven people gathered for a birthday party and others caught committing drug-related crimes.

With AAP.