UK Doctors Identify Mysterious Kids' Syndrome

A group of UK doctors say "it remains unclear whether COVID-pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome is caused by COVID-19".

British doctors have published a working definition of a rare inflammatory syndrome affecting children that may be linked to COVID-19, which they hope will help other physicians identify cases.

In a statement on Friday, the Royal College of Pediatrics and Child Health said it was releasing a detailed definition of the syndrome, including the symptoms seen in children, diagnostic tests that should be used and potential treatments.

The group stressed that "it remains unclear whether COVID-pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome is caused by COVID-19" and emphasized that to date, only about 20 children in Britain and a small number across Europe have been identified.

Children remain among the least affected group by COVID-19 and typically suffer only mild symptoms when infected.

Earlier this week, Britain's Pediatric Intensive Care Society said there was "growing concern" that either a COVID-19 related syndrome was emerging in children or that a different, unidentified disease might be responsible.

Similar warnings were issued by pediatric groups in Spain and Italy and cases have been noted in Belgium, France and the US.