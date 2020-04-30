Woman Dies While Posing for Cliffside Photo To Celebrate End Of Lockdown

A 31-year-old woman reportedly plunged to her death after posing for a photo on the edge of a cliff to celebrate the end of the coronavirus lockdown.

Olesia Suspitsina was making her way up to hike Anatyla’s Duden Park in Turkey after she slipped on grass and fell 35 meters to her death into open waters.

Suspitsina's friend, who is not named, had been taking a photograph of her when the incident occurred.

Emergency services received a call from the horrified photographer, and the woman's body was later pulled from the water by local authorities, but she could not be revived.

Suspitsina had worked as a tour guide for five years and described the region as a place of paradise according to a now private Instagram post.

"I will always admire the beauty of the Turkish nature. This is my paradise," she wrote.

Friend and family paid tribute to Suspitsina on social media and described her death as an 'irreparable loss'.

“Olesya always loved the sea and dreamed of living in Turkey. She made her dream come true.”

"Sweet girl, how so! So young, beautiful! What grief to the family... God rest you", another added.

Suspitsina's body will be taken from Turkey to Kazakhstan, where she will be laid to rest in her native city of Kostanay.

