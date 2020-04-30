Advertisement
Four Children Dead, One Missing After Buggy Overturns In Flooded Creek

CBS News

2020-04-30T21:50:52+00:00

An Amish family in a horse and buggy has been swept away in a flooded creek while attempting to cross a low water bridge.

Six people were in the buggy that overturned on Wednesday in Bath County, Kentucky State Police said in a statement.

Authorities in Kentucky respond after a buggy carrying a family was swept away in a flooded creek.
Image: WKYT

The adult that was in the buggy called for help after they were able to get to a bank, police said. The four children, who were siblings, were pronounced dead by a coroner's office on Wednesday.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Scott Ferrell said authorities from various agencies are continuing the search for the missing child on Thursday.

CBS affiliate WKYT reported crews were searching the banks of a creek next to the washed-out road and helicopters were called in for the search.

Missi Mosley told WKYT that she and her boyfriend rushed to the scene after hearing the call go out on the scanner. She said says they found the horse and were able to pull it out.

At one point, Mosley said about 35 people were there offering to help, the station reported.

"It was devastating," Mosley said. "The waters are so swift, and the rain was pouring down. It was just a sombre feeling."

Man Spends Night In Tree After Getting Stranded In Floodwater

A man who spent 12 hours clinging to a tree to escape life-threatening floodwaters has been rescued after he was swept into a river in NSW's south-east.

South Australia Police Pay Tribute To Fallen Victorian Officers

Senior South Australian police have offered a moving tribute to their four Victorian colleagues killed in a road crash in Melbourne last week.

