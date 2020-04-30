Four Children Dead, One Missing After Buggy Overturns In Flooded Creek

An Amish family in a horse and buggy has been swept away in a flooded creek while attempting to cross a low water bridge.

Six people were in the buggy that overturned on Wednesday in Bath County, Kentucky State Police said in a statement.

The adult that was in the buggy called for help after they were able to get to a bank, police said. The four children, who were siblings, were pronounced dead by a coroner's office on Wednesday.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Scott Ferrell said authorities from various agencies are continuing the search for the missing child on Thursday.

CBS affiliate WKYT reported crews were searching the banks of a creek next to the washed-out road and helicopters were called in for the search.

Missi Mosley told WKYT that she and her boyfriend rushed to the scene after hearing the call go out on the scanner. She said says they found the horse and were able to pull it out.

At one point, Mosley said about 35 people were there offering to help, the station reported.

"It was devastating," Mosley said. "The waters are so swift, and the rain was pouring down. It was just a sombre feeling."

