WATCH: Disqualified P-Plater's Manic Police Chase After Allegedly Clocking 247km/h In 60 Zone

Helicopter vision has emerged after police hunted down a 23-year-old allegedly riding on only the back wheel of his Suzuki GSX-R1000 motorbike at speeds of up to 247km/h.

Police first spotted the bike after it passed them on Canterbury Road in Wiley Park about 11pm on Saturday.

The bike allegedly had its rear number plate obscured, and when officers tried to pull the rider over, police say he sped away at more than 160km/h.

As the chase went on, the bike allegedly reached speeds of more than 200km/h while riding on only its back wheel.

The rider, being followed by PolAir, dropped off a passenger in Greenacre before allegedly dumping the bike in the front yard of a nearby home and trying to hide.

Police arrested the 23-year-old shortly after and charged him with reckless and dangerous driving.

His provisional licence had already been disqualified until 2032.

Assistant Commissioner Corboy said that the main message is about personal responsibility.

“Ultimately, how you behave on the road is up to you but remember, while there fewer vehicles currently on the road, there’s still the same amount of police, so traffic offences are somewhat easier to detect,” Assistant Commissioner Corboy said.

“If you drink or use drugs and drive, not wear a seat belt, speed, or drive distracted or fatigued, you’re making a decision to come under police notice.

“If you’ve ever displayed any of these driver behaviours, now is the time to change your ways -- not just to avoid a fine or other legal action, it might just save a life.”

The rider has been formally refused bail and will appear at Bankstown Local Court on Wednesday May 6, 2020.

If a disqualified driver is caught speeding by more than 45km/h over the speed limit, police can impound or confiscate number plates from a vehicle for a period of six months.

